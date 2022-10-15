Letters to editor

I have owned a home in the village of Oceanside since 2013. I have concluded that the Tillamook County government does not have the resources to adequately respond to the unique issues facing Oceanside despite good intentions. We live in a very sensitive area with a national refuge offshore and a state recreational area as our front yard. Anyone in the vicinity bears some responsibility for preserving this special place. I support using City tax dollars to hire a lean professional staff to carryout the operational and planning work that very dedicated (and tired) Oceanside Neighborhood

Association volunteers have shouldered for years.  I believe that we cannot count on relying on the group of tireless volunteers that have been working on a full time basis to watch out for the interests of our area.

