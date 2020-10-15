I am hopeful that the citizens of Garibaldi will recognize that Tim Hall should be our next Mayor.
He has been a valuable asset for the citizens of this town in his City Council position often challenging the status quo . He has raised the alarm regarding numerous discrepancies in city business including miscalculated SDC fees, his concerns with a 25% cut to the volunteer Fire Department budget and questioning the City’s huge expense on attorney’s fees and employee investigations just to name a few.
I believe Tim Hall is sincere in his dedication to our community and will continue to work in the best interest of the City and those of us who live here. Please consider Tim Hall for our next Mayor!
Laurie Wandell
Garibaldi
