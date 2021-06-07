I just read the craziest letter in your paper. It says, TCL declared a Fines Free policy! I say Hallelujah to that. The crazy part is we are being task with finding a racist in their midst. Also, we are told, because there are less than 1% black TC library patrons, Fines Free is not needed. This comment links race to the Fines Free policy and is an example of the racial bias in US culture.
I use the library a lot and support the new policy. I accept and appreciate the gift. I understand Fines Free is about money not race. It is embracing library patrons with a salute. Hooray!
-Myrna Albrethsen, Rockaway Beach
