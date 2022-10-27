I am writing in support of Dr. Cyrus Javadi for our next State Representative in the 32nd District. He lives, works , listens and understands the needs and issues of rural living in Oregons’ North Coast. He sees, as many of us do, the problems affecting everyday life in 2022. I appreciate his willingness to run for office to work for us by cutting taxes, cutting fees, and cutting excessive regulations, as a way to stop inflation.. He supports fully funding our local police. As a small business owner himself, he is committed to protecting forestry, farming and fishing which employ many of our hardworking families. I’ve lived in Tillamook County for 52 years, and know Cyrus Javadi has the experience and ability to put our lovely North Coast on the right track for supporting our rural values and way of life . Please join me in voting for Dr. Cyrus Javadi. Every vote counts.
Christine McClure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.