Our economy here on Oregon’s North Coast relies on our environmental resources. We all treasure these resources, be they forests, soils, waterways, or ocean. We all understand that we must protect these resources so our children and grandchildren will enjoy thriving communities now and for the future.
It would be wonderful if the big, multinational corporations that profit from our resources would have the foresight to protect them for the long haul—for instance, if big corporations replanted sustainably instead of in monoculture-style tree plantations. But these corporations are beholden to their shareholders, so they focus on short-term profits and cut corners on sustainable practices while opposing environmental protections.
That’s why we need Debbie Boothe-Schmidt to represent us in Salem. She knows that a stronger future for our region requires prioritizing our planet and protecting our air, water, and land for future generations. She supports 66 sustainable forestry practices that don’t compromise our water supply, and she will protect our shores from offshore drilling. And unlike her opponent, Suzanne Weber, she doesn’t rely on donations from corporate interests like the Koch Brothers, Tesoro, and Chevron, companies that are willing to exploit our resources without truly protecting them for the long haul.
Debbie knows the North Coast is more than just a tourist destination. It’s our home. If you care about our environment, join me in supporting Debbie Boothe-Schmidt to be our voice in Salem.
Debra Ferency
Warrenton
