Last Saturday we had a Back the Blue Rally! It was a great success with a good turn out! American flags were waving and patriotic songs were played proudly!
But when I opened up the paper this Wednesday I was severely disappointed. I did not see one word about the rally in our local paper! Nothing. No photos. Not a single comment!
You covered the Black Lives Matters rally yet you ignored the rally supporting local police. It was well known throughout the community that there would be a rally in support for the local police. Yet not one single word! I had great respect for this paper. I thought our local paper was bipartisan. Maybe I’m wrong. I hope I am.
I want to thank Tiffany Williams Jacob for putting the rally together! I will always support our men and women in blue. They deserve respect. They put their lives out there for this community. Thank you to our men and women of our local law enforcement and those around the country. God bless and protect you all.
Becky Wiege
Tillamook
