The November election is fast approaching and the race for Governor has really intensified. For me, there’s one person who has already convinced me: Betsy Johnson.
Betsy was Tillamook County’s Senator and was always responsive to our issues and critical needs.
As founding president of the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay, we believed a critical resource needed during an Emergency was a well-organized Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). The MRC is made up retired doctors, nurses and other registered health professionals. The purpose of the MRC was to train and coordinate these key professionals so when an emergency occurred, they would be ready to help and support our medical professionals.
At the time we organized the MRC, there were numerous roadblocks preventing the State and County from supporting the MRC! We went to Betsy and she went into action. She moved changes through the legislature and in the end, she was amazingly success. Ultimately, the legislators were thanking us for providing the service and appreciative of our commitment.
Fast forward to today, if you got a vaccination from Tillamook County, the vaccine was provided by the County and administered by our MRC. The County could not have provided the resource without the MRC and the MRC would not be able to provide that service without Betsy.
This is why I support Betsy – she is a responsive leader with vast experience who knows how to get things done!! Betsy will actually stand up for us, not special interests or partisan extremes. Betsy will bring the best ideas from both parties together and work tirelessly to help fix our state and move us forward.
Please join me in voting for Betsy Johnson as our next governor.
