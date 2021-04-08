Letters to editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I have known Andrea Goss for several years and she has always acted with high ethical and integrity standards. If chosen, Andrea will serve the Tillamook School Board very well.

-Elisabet Wilkerson, Tillamook 

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you voting in the local special boards and districts election in May?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you voting in the local special boards and districts election in May?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.