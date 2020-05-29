So seldom on TV and in the news even radio, do you hear any thing about these officers holding the world together as they do. They are ON THE FRONT LINE. Even before COVID-19 they are front line, endagering their lives every day, In the facilities and on the road. It seems that everyone looks past them as just workers. Heck no, they not only are looking out for all of us but they are always complimenting the other front line workers out there that take care of all of us. They need more recognition, because those of them that are dedicated to their jobs regardless of COVID-19, are putting their life on the line for the rest of us.
Please all out their show your support for our local officers from top to bottom, give them the kudos that they definitely deserve, not just because of COVID-19, they deserve this all year and double now for the good job they do and the strength they have to do such a good job.
“To all of our deputy sheriffs, police and patrol, huge kudos for you commitment to serving our community”
Tina Christensen
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.