I’ll be voting for Dr. Cyrus Javadi for state representative. I believe him to be a person of character and he demonstrates keen business acumen. Small businesses form the backbone of our community and I believe Dr. Javadi is committed to protecting them by opposing excessive taxes, fees and regulations. The roster of supporters on cyrusfororegon.com is a convincing testimonial comprised of credible and influential community leaders. Please join them and me in voting for Dr. Cyrus Javadi.
Pam Zielinski
