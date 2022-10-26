As an Oregonian, born and raised, I share the angst of many others as we watch our great state inch ever closer to an unrecognizable disaster. On November 8th we have an opportunity to elect a governor who is our best hope to “right the ship”. Betsy Johnson is a fair-minded, hard working politician who is dedicated to finding a way out of the mess this state is in. Political party affiliation is one of the polarizing aspects of our government’s inability to move forward on many avenues of reform. Betsy Johnson has chosen to run as an Independent - beholden to no one and free to work on both sides of the aisle for fair and intelligent solutions. As a former business owner, I respect Betsy’s understanding of the role that small businesses play in the local and state economy. No one will ever agree to every aspect of a politician’s campaign. Overall, Betsy’s agenda presents greater opportunity to provide a more mainstream and equitable outcome for the future of this great state. “Keep doing what you’ve always done, Keep getting what you’ve always got”. We can no longer afford to kick the can down the Democrats’ road. Please, for the Love of Oregon....Vote for Betsy Johnson for Governor!
Janice Laviolette
