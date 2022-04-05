I grew up in Huntington, West Virginia where there was a large Carnegie Library. I still remember my first trip to the children’s section which was a large room in the basement of the building. I was in awe of the number and kinds of books there. Do you remember your first trip to a library? I’m writing in support of the County Library Bond issue. I hope voters will join me in voting for this valuable resource.
Have you or your children needed a wi fi source for doing your work or their homework particularly during the Covid pandemic? Have you needed research resources either on line or on paper? Do you like a quiet place to read real books? Do your young children enjoy story time and all the other programs designed just for them? Do you need space to have that quiet meeting?
If you have answered “yes” to any of these questions or any others, please vote with that same “yes”. The libraries are not asking for more money - only for a continuation of the present funds. This is a five-year bond, so you won’t be asked every year for more.
I have tried to keep this letter short in hopes that you will read it all and take it to heart.
Frances Madachy
Pacific City
