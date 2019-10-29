Since the big Manzanita election on the bond issue is rapidly approaching, one thing I have not seen commented on, I rent out a small apartment next to my home and I find the point I make is interesting. When property taxes go up, property owners who rent will raise their rent passing on this burden to many working folks who rent here in town. Of course those who live here and rent will vote for this bond not realizing they will pay for a lot of it. Sticking it to the man so to speak.
For years people have been complaining about lack of rentals and the cost to rent. This bond will affect rental increases in short term and long term rentals. Once again the planning for this bond was poorly done. Manzanita depends on short term rentals!
I will vote no in a few weeks. I cannot afford to keep paying higher taxes to build this utopia of a shinning city on the hill. We are now Cannon Beach a dream many have had for years.
No one addressed my last email to the mayor and the council. I expect this will go unanswered also.
Charles Love
Manzanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.