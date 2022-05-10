I have only known Mary Faith Bell since 2018, but her high moral character immediately impressed me. She has proven herself to be a person of high integrity and of sound moral judgement, passionate about our community and all her constituents. I became acquainted with her through service projects and I saw someone who is clearly guided by her heart and a true desire to help others. She radiates kindness and love towards all she encounters.
In times like these, post pandemic and volatile divisiveness, when emotions run high and incendiary language is heard out of community leaders, Mary Faith has focused on what matters: our community. She has demonstrated clarity on the issues facing our community (supporting businesses, nonprofits and institutions such as the Tillamook County Fair in their financial recovery, working on getting broadband to every home, making sure the County receives all its federal funding to improve infrastructure, strengthening emergency preparedness efforts in the coastal communities, dredging beneath the Memaloose boat launch to provide for safe launching in salmon season, celebrating the completion of the new Cape Meares Loop Road),and respect for all our community members. She has maintained balanced and focused when others have not.
Her principled leadership gained my support early on, and she hasn’t disappointed me throughout her first tenure. I firmly believe she is the right person for a second term as Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3.
Sincerely,
Isa de Quesada
Netarts Bay
