I’m writing today in support of Logan Laity for State Representative HD 32. I served on the Neah-Kah-Nie School District Board of Education for nearly a decade, and I appreciate Logan’s support for our schools. As a graduate of both Neah-Kah-Nie High School and Tillamook Bay Community College, Logan knows our schools and what is needed to improve educational outcomes for the students they serve.

Logan attended Portland State University for his higher education. He has degrees in Business, Political Science, Urban and Public Affairs, and minored in Civic Leadership. Recognizing the need for education, he has already testified at the Oregon Legislature to support educational funding.

