I’m writing today in support of Logan Laity for State Representative HD 32. I served on the Neah-Kah-Nie School District Board of Education for nearly a decade, and I appreciate Logan’s support for our schools. As a graduate of both Neah-Kah-Nie High School and Tillamook Bay Community College, Logan knows our schools and what is needed to improve educational outcomes for the students they serve.
Logan attended Portland State University for his higher education. He has degrees in Business, Political Science, Urban and Public Affairs, and minored in Civic Leadership. Recognizing the need for education, he has already testified at the Oregon Legislature to support educational funding.
As our State Representative he will continue to aggressively advocate for our teachers, educators and schools, his vision includes increasing funding for community college and high school career technical education programs, more apprenticeship programs, and support for local schools’ individual needs (one sizes does NOT fit all) while ensuring that state standards are met. Logan knows that quality education is key for our children to reach meaningful career goals, and personal success in our changing world.
When I was on the N-K-N school board, before every decision I made I asked myself: “What is best for our kids?” When I mark my ballot, I’ll be voting for Logan, because I believe he is “What is best for HD 32.”
