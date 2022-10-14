After reading my topic headline, you may want to know why I’m voting for those two candidates.
Logan Laity is running for the Oregon House in District 32. He is a small business owner and nonprofit consultant working to improve the lives of everyday people in Tillamook. He continues to spend many hours each week talking with the people he will be serving in the Oregon House. He listens and has specific plans to address issues such as affordable housing, education, living wages, and Oregon Health Care for All.
Every time I meet and work with Logan I am constantly impressed with his knowledge of the issues in Tillamook and his vision of how to help build a better future for all of us. He has been working with agencies that work to that end and is currently the Director of the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency.
Logan has the backing and support of many unions including Care Workers, Teachers, Grocers, Electricians, Public Employees, IBEW, UFCW, AFSCME, SEIU, and many others. He has been endorsed by the Oregon Independent Party, the Oregon Democratic Party, the Oregon Working Families Party and the Oregon Progressive Party.
His background as a community organizer makes him a unique, knowledgeable, prepared candidate to be the Voice of the Coast in Salem.
Melissa Busch, running for Or Senate District 16, is a nurse, a mother, and a champion for working families. As a Home Health Nurse she meets patients and their families where they are throughout Senate District 16. She understands the challenges our communities face and the obstacles that stand in the way of good health and the quality of life she believes everyone deserves. Melissa sees impossible situations that cause hardworking people to fall behind and she knows that many of these situations can be alleviated.
Her focus is on community, housing, schools, cost of living, and healthcare, and she is endorsed by many state elected officials, small businesses, and many, many unions.
As our State Senator, Melissa will lead with the same care and compassion she brings to her patients day-in and day-out. We can trust Melissa to stand up and fight for the communities of Senate District 16, from Warren, to Astoria, to Tillamook.
Please join me in voting for Logan Laity for House District 32 and Melissa Busch for Senate District 16. Help us all have a better future.
