I am honored to have the opportunity to vote for Erin Skaar in the Tillamook County Commissioner race and I hope you will join me.
I have known Erin for more than 15 years and have worked with her on several projects, programs, and initiatives throughout those years. I have repeatedly been impressed by Erin’s keen intelligence, her leadership skills, her ability to consider both the big picture and the finer details of issues and her ability to build effective collaborations and partnerships with diverse populations.
Erin and I worked first as co-workers as she led several projects for the Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center (now Tides of Change) and later as community partners each representing non-profits whose missions overlapped.
There are a multitude of skills and characteristics that I admire about Erin and the tremendous contribution she had made to improve the lives of Tillamook County residents as she manages the broad range of programs operated by Community Action Resources and her many additional community involvements.
I greatly admire Erin’s ongoing commitment to listen to all voices and to stand for what is best for the community at large. Erin is a visionary and a creative problem solver and I believe she will be a strong County Commissioner as she brings her many strengths to that position.
I remember calling professional references when hoping to hire Erin for a position at TCWRC. All references were effusive in their appreciation for Erin and her work. One reference said to me that “hiring Erin will be a decision you will never regret” and truer words have rarely been spoken. I believe the same holds true as we consider who we will vote for to become our next County Commissioner, a vote for Erin Skaar will be one we will never regret.
Kathleen Marvin
Manzanita, Oregon
