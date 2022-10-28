Melissa Busch and Logan Laity are a dynamic duo to represent our district in the State legislature.
Melissa is a home health care nurse who brings not only her keen skills at finding the most effective treatment for the problem, but also a deep understanding of the scope and impact of day to day issues that people in SD16 are handling. On the campaign trail she’s been learning yet more on-the-go: from meetings at the chamber of commerce to the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership Bounty of the Bay event, from talking with the Northwest Early Learning Hub to the Tillamook Creamery leadership. With your vote, she’ll become the only nurse in the Oregon Senate!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.