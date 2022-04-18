I am writing to urge the passing of the levy for the Tillamook County Library. My husband and I chose to retire and move to Tillamook for many wonderful reasons, one of the most important being the Tillamook library. As retired people the library has provided us with easy access to the latest books, magazines and movies, as well as help with our taxes through the AARP tax aide. Over the years, we have also enjoyed many interesting speakers, classes and workshops, not to mention free seeds for our garden.
As a retired teacher, it always delights me to see young children making use of the excellent children’s section, be it to listen to stories or borrow books. Nothing can be more important when growing up than to learn to read and develop a love of books.
The library is not just a place to find book. It’s the heart of the community!
Ann Rogan
Tillamook
