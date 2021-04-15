I am writing this as a letter of recommendation on behalf of Becky Hogan-Heimerl, a candidate for Position 2 of the Tillamook School Board. I have had the good fortune of being a life-long friend of Becky's. She is a respected member of our community who is trustworthy, honest and kind. As a mom of children who attend Tillamook School District #9, I can't think of anyone I would rather have representing my family, as well as the faculty and staff of our district.
It is extremely important to carefully choose school board members. Becky is very passionate about the education of students, along with ensuring faculty and staff feel valued. She works diligently to make our children's lives more enriched. From volunteering in the schools, to starting a cloverbud 4-H club, sitting on committes and working behind the scenes to help those in need, Becky stops at nothing to give back to her community.
I have watched Becky in leadership rolls through high school, college and now our professional years. She leads with a balanced and fair approach. She does what is right and will make the hard decisions. Becky will value our traditions, while striving for excellence.
Becky and her husband have four young children and as such, has a vested interest in the success of our students as they move through the schools of district #9. Becky will bring many positive attributes to the school board. She will be an amazing asset to the boards many duties. Her willingness to lead a life of service is second to none. It is without any reservations that I reccomend Becky for Position 2 of the Tillamook School Board.
-Freynie Seaholm-Lancaster, Tillamook
