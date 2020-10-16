I am a Teacher, and I am Voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt.
I probably taught your child, your neighbor’s child, or even you. For the last nine years teaching in Tillamook County, I played volleyball with students, taught them to write college level papers, and drove them to visit their first college. It was emotional when they stepped into the world on their own, ready to pursue their dreams. That is the point. They gleaned a lifetime of skills in school so they can be successful wherever life takes them. I am fearlessly protective of education. I know its value. That is why I am voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt to represent our schools.
Debbie is the clear choice. The first thing I noticed about Debbie is that she is endorsed by the union I belong to, the Oregon Education Association (OEA). More than 48,000 Oregon educators belong to OEA. Suzanne Weber, despite being a former teacher, was unable to earn an endorsement from OEA. Why did this large group of educators choose Debbie Boothe-Schmidt over Weber? Debbie pledges to ensure that Oregon education is fully funded. Weber is part of a group that is trying to take over $1 billion a year away from education. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt has solid plans for education. She will work to get more apprenticeships and technical training in schools. She will take on solving the childcare crisis and increased funding for early childhood education. She is passionate about this. Debbie knows this need firsthand. She was a young single mother herself trying to find care for her children.
We all know there is more to having a strong public education than its programs and funding. Supporting families also strengthens schools. Debbie understands working families. She was a Clatsop County employee. I want someone who knows what it is like for families to buy backpacks for school, budget for sports, or worry about losing their health care. When she goes to Salem, Debbie will push for health care for families and livable working wages.
Debbie has those personal qualities that we teach our children every day. She is honest, transparent, and listens to people. Early in this election, I did not know Debbie, so I visited with her. I quickly realized if education is going to get the support it needs, we need Debbie. Her challenger, Weber, lacks transparency. She makes false, negative attack ads about Debbie. Those are not the values I want children to see as a role model. Quite frankly, after years of negative politics, I am tired of that. I was quickly struck by how positive and honest Debbie is. Debbie has the skills to work with everyone to support legislation for our schools.
I watched my students and your children grow into strong adults. Let’s send Debbie Boothe-Schmidt to Salem so another generation will be assured of a quality education. Even if you don’t have family members in school, Debbie is a positive future for all of Oregon.
Mary McGinnis
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.