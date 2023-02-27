Letters to editor

I’m missing David Gomberg already.  In 10 years, I never felt like David ever lied to me.

In his first month in office, I feel like Cyrus Javadi is lying to me already.  He leads off his “Inside the Capitol” e-mail with dire warnings about HB2667 and its perils to family farms.  He never says what the bill proposes.  He just wants us to know it’s bad.

