I am one of those people who don’t necessarily vote the party line. This year, and in this case, I once again find myself riding the fence.
I have known Suzanne Weber for many years through our church and also as she has became involved in our city government. I like what I see and I like her forthright approach in what happens in our county. This became apparent to me in March when she really spoke her mind about visitors coming here without regard to spreading COVID19.
It made me mad too! If everyone would have stayed home for a good month, maybe we would have been able to kick this terrible disease. So anyway, even though I am a Democrat, and proud of it, she will have my support and my vote. If she wins, and during her tenure, she performs in a way I disagree with I can vote differently next time around. Something tells me she will speak for ALL of us.
Ruth Lehman
Tillamook
