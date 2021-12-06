Did you know the United States makes up only 5% of the world population & yet we somehow have 15% of all the covid-19 deaths? America has 1.5 times as many covid-19 deaths as India, which has 4 times the population of America. This leads me to believe the CDC and NIH have not put the proper protocols in place.
May of 2020 the CDC has no covid-19 protocols of their own & refer guidance to nih.gov. On nih.gov Dr. Fauci has declared that only Remdesivir, an experimental Ebola drug, shall be used to treat covid-19. Remdesivir was used from November 2018 - December 2019 as 1 of the 4 drugs in a study on ebola where they tested it on Africans as young as one day old. Ebola itself kills 50% of people that contract it. During the during the experimental study they found that Remdesivir has a mortality rate of 53.1% causing it to be pulled from the study. Nonetheless Dr. Fauci declares Remdesivir was proven safe and effective in the ebola trial.
Over the course of March - May of 2020 Gilead, the maker of Remdesivir, conducts a 10 day study of Remdesivir on 53 covid-19 positive people. Of those 53 people 23% experienced multiple organ failure & acute kidney failure, an additional 8% had to stop treatment after only 5 days due to severe liver failure and acute kidney failure.
Not only has Dr. Fauci deemed this to be the standard treatment for covid-19, we also have CMS.gov essentially bribing hospitals with a 20% bonus payout for using Remdesivir on covid-19 positive patients. To this date 30% of all people in America treated with Remdesivir have developed acute kidney failure, exactly like the aforementioned covid-19 study conducted prior to Dr. Fauci mandating its use in May 2020.
Why are medical professionals not treating people early with Ivermectin which has been FDA approved for human use for 25 years with no major adverse reactions? Why are they instead waiting until people are practically knocking on death's door to begin treating them? Are you aware that Ivermectin has a 67% improvement rate while Remdesivir only has a 19% improvement rate in treating covid-19? Did you know that there is a list of approved covid-19 treatments at https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
For more information please go to c19early.com and thedrardisshow.com
-Tiffany Jacob, Tillamook
