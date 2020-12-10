I try, but I just can't fathom the outrageous attitude exhibited in April Baily's letter protesting the use of masks during this pandemic. Refusing to wear a mask when we are interacting with others is dangerous, inconsiderate, and selfish. We owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this terrible virus. I'm no theologian, but I suspect mask wearing is also the Christian thing to do.
Kansas had a state wide mask mandate in July. Counties were allowed to opt out of the mandate if they wished. 24 counties did not opt out of the mask mandate and 81 did opt out of the mandate. In the counties that observed the mandate the rate decreased by 6%. In counties that did not observe the mask mandate, rates increased by 100%. Rates were compared in August.
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.