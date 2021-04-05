I am excited to let you know that I am running for Tillamook School Board, Position #1. I’m running because I sincerely care about the success of our children and I believe that I can help make a difference in their lives. I have spent 15 years as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Tillamook County and I am a Victims Advocate in the DAs Office so I have a deep understanding of some of the challenges we face in raising children in Tillamook County. I also am acutely aware that we have some students who have supportive families and who excel in this environment. Each student has unique needs and they all deserve to be supported to reach their goals. I am looking forward to seeing our students get back to the classroom safely; I want to see each student get the support that meets their needs; and I want to see them all have the opportunities they need to succeed.
Please vote for me on May 18th!
-Andrea L. Goss, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.