Oregonians value our rural northwest way of life, so I’m delighted that Debbie Boothe-Schmidt wants to represent us in the state legislature. She’s immersed in our local communities as a mom, grandmother, union leader, and now as a small business owner. She’s been a community volunteer for years, despite her demanding schedule. Debbie knows what rural families and working people need just to pay their bills and get through the week.
She has lived, worked and raised a family on the North Coast for almost 30 years and she understands our district’s needs. She is the granddaughter of Oregon loggers, and understands the need of balancing the important logging industry and protecting the environment and water supply. As a small business owner in Astoria she understands that small businesses drive our economy and will protect those interests in Salem. Debbie is invested in working with both parties to protect affordable healthcare, give doctors incentives to serve rural communities and improve mental health and addiction treatment.
I believe Debbie Boothe Schmidt is the candidate who will fight for all of us not just the monied interests that back her opponent.
Debbie believes that Oregonians can rise to the challenge and work together regardless of political party for the common good. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish with Debbie Boothe-Schmidt as our State Representative.
Diane Clancy
Rockaway Beach
