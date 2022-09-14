Letters to editor

My wife and I have owned a lot in Oceanside for 12+ years. I have always had a positive “vibe” when entering Oceanside since moving from San Diego 30+ years ago to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and visiting the vibrant, Oregon Coast towns, each with its unique style.

Our buildable lot is off Grand Avenue, Oceanside. Each time i have taken that route to our lot, I am dismayed by the long term, condition of this road. At one time the road was asphalted but for at least 10 plus years, has had many pot holes of major proportions that my car bottoms out when I can not drive around the enormous holes.

