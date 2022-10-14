I have sympathy, though, for those folks who live in the village proper. They have a number of legitimate problems related to road maintenance, short-term rentals and new construction, and their plight would benefit from incorporation. My problem, however, is that I live on Radar Road – 1 mile or so north of the village – and yet, my little rural community has been roped into the Oceanside map. We will be saddled with a $0.80 per $1000 assessed value property tax increase, but will not receive benefits, as far as I can tell. We don’t need road maintenance, our short-term rental situation is fine, and the chance of new construction of hotels or whatever in our area is zilch.
Incidentally, the same issues apply to the other outlying areas that have been roped into the Oceanside map – they won’t receive benefits because they already have paid for road maintenance, and their homeowners association doesn’t allow short-term rentals and governs new construction.
