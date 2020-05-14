David McCall will bring many great qualities and characteristics to the Board of Tillamook County Commission. These include bringing creative solutions to today’s challenges, transparency in decision making, and caring about our community and individual citizens. He is an active City Councilor for Bay City that works with the other members of the Council to make good decisions for our community that improve our rural lifestyles. Join me in voting for David McCall for Tillamook County Commissioner.
Liane Welch
Bay City
