I have to agree with everyone who wants to preserve Alderbrook Golf Course. But I will refrain from repeating their opinions but I agree with the 4 letters that have already been published this month. I would like to add 2 more suggestions for consideration to keep the discussion alive. I have not found that Tillamook County has an Historic Designation Ordinance. I am hoping there is one but I was unable to find it. So if there is not one then if one is passed the community would have the opportunity to designate the golf course as a historic monument. I do not believe this would prevent the owner from selling the course but would it would remain a golf course while preserving the history and utility that goes with it. A previous letter suggested the county purchase the property. I would add that it may be possible to raise the needed capital through crowdfunding or by forming a local corporation to operate the course as a nonprofit. These are just more ideas to hopefully bring us together to save a precious part of history that can never be recovered. I understand that the planning commission would be willing to work with developers on making the golf course a new subdivision. Unless they hear from a large number of residents with well-researched information I would expect them to do just that. They have requested the community share their opinions and I hope they hear from more than 5 letters to the editor. To the others that wrote in to support keeping Alderwood Golf Course my personal thank you for speaking out.
Gary Sailer
Tillamook
