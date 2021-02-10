In response to the many letters written in the Headlight Herald regarding their article about Facebook censorship, I could only shake my head, roll my eyes and laugh at the hypocrisy of every letter written.
In your very letters, written and published through a private newspaper, your right to free speech was given freely. Yet, in exercising your right you condemn the very right itself. Facebook, while private, in it's very essence promotes itself as what it was intended originally to be. A place for speech on a social media platform to enhance and expand the very basic right of speech to all individuals and a way to allow that to happen.
Tiffany entrusted Facebook with her thoughts, memories, pictures and life events. It's not just that they removed them from sight as if they never existed, but stole them from her never to be seen again.
Many of you committed the act of assumption or outright lies yourself in your own letters, making false statements as to her being a liar or promoter of violence. At least one of you is guilty of having spread actual lies about Tiffany on Facebook, about her place of employment and promoting boycotting a local business that she is not, nor has ever been affiliated with. All because she has a different viewpoint. Were you banned from Facebook for that act?
Here's the Crux of the entire issue. Freedom of speech has no limit! As humans, we have free will, because of that we have various views. Those views then lead to opinions, those opinions are based on our own personal experiences. Opinions are not true, false, lies, or gospel. There are feelings based on our own personal experiences and how we as individuals interpret those experiences.
Who are you to say that I cannot have my own opinions and express them? That's like saying because my favorite color is green and yours is blue you must tell me I'm wrong to like that color over yours and that I cannot express my like of the color green.
Do you not see the hypocrisy of your own actions when you condemn someone else for the very same action?
What if the newspaper didn't put your letters in the editorial column because they didn't agree with you. What if they censored or change the content to align with their beliefs?
The First Amendment protects freedom "of" speech, not freedom " from " speech!
Yes, private businesses can do what they choose, but Facebook's act of censorship negates the premise of what their product promotes. That in itself then becomes a lie.
The Headlight Herald reported a story to you. As all media should be, they are concerned about freedom of speech, considering freedom of the press goes hand-in-hand with it.
For myself, I will slowly remove my profile from Facebook. I am finding many other alternatives and now have found Phoenix social network a comparable site, yet they allow my voice an open mic. I encourage my friends that are concerned about free speech to follow me in an exodus to the open market. Maybe then, companies like Facebook will feel the consequences. Only when we realize that words are just expressions and not acts, then maybe the 1st Amendment can continue to protect every single American, regardless of ideals, from those that wish to squash free will.
-Jill Williams, Tillamook
