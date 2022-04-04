Kudos on the Aug. 25, 2021 article “On the Rise’ describing ODOT’s response to the increase in automobile accidents. Since it’s that time again, I have a response.
The ODOT website is not user friendly. Amateurs like myself can’t find the data. I drive highways 6 and 30 and 101 often from Lincoln County to Clatsop County, and Tillamook County to Multnomah County.
I see ODOT signs and feel buffers. I see the Oregon State Police. There are problems everywhere, but is Hwy 6 one of the most dangerous roads in Oregon?
ODOT logs the hillsides of healthy straight grain fir trees. And OSP sets speed traps in Bay City and Garibaldi.
Otherwise most weekend mornings and afternoons, the disaster that is Hwy 666 is a racetrack for a select few.
These offenders every weekend get no attention from OSP despite the regularity of their offense. I’m not going to call out the offensive drivers but to say they know they can drive as they like with impunity on paved highways like they have for generations off of them.
They say if you want to steal something do it in broad daylight. ODOT and OSP are institutions that at the human level do a great job. At the administrative level I wonder what guides their daily decisions. Constantly in need of repair but with no solution or upgrades in sight Hwy 6 is the domain of motorized knuckleheads who have a pact with the devil may care attitude every weekend and holiday.
Robert Potestio
Rockaway Beach
