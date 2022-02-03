I am so glad to hear the Oregon Department of Transportation is at last taking steps to make HWY 6 safe. I do believe increasing the number of, and improving, safety signs is a good place to start. One of my favorite bits of advice for travelers is to practice the 2-second rule. Mark the spot where the rear of the vehicle in front of you crosses (a sign, line, tree, pothole, etc.) and count “a thousand one, a thousand two.” If you pass the same spot within that time, slow down. A good visual approximation is to think the distance between two power poles.This simple act provides you with an improved line of sight; but most importantly, increased reaction time if needed. While many factors are at play in making that highway unsafe, speed is certainly a major cause. I sometimes feel I am the only one driving 55. And when passed, I will say out loud ‘So long my friend; may the end of your journey find you safe.’ In fact, were I the decision maker, I would drop the speed to 50 mph for the entire route. There is no hurry worth the price!
Donald Roddy
Garibaldi
