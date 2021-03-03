This afternoon I stood in my own kitchen and watched out the window as a hunter shot a cow elk less than 400 yards from my home and the occupied homes of other families in our area. As rapidly, speaking with the gun woman.
The elk was taken with a special permit (there were 20 permits issued), on private property with the permission of the property owner. Inasmuch as at this time of the year it is to be presumed that this was an elk carrying a calf, I wonder if this act required two of these special permits.
This misses the point; this is a residential area, we all have had our homes, children, grandchildren, pets and lives disrupted so some person who does not live in the neighborhood could have her photo taken sitting on a dead animal.
This MAY have met the letter of the law; however, it did not meet with the wellbeing or approval of neighborhood, nor did it result in the desired attitude toward the people who issued this ‘special’ permit. The shot was directed toward an area where many of us walk; it is just by chance that none of us were walking there at the time.
I remain outraged,
Jane Weighall, Tillamook
