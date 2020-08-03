In the City of Garibaldi there have been ongoing issues with city corruption, misuse of funds, illegal financing of System Development Charges (SDC’s) as outlined in an article by Council member Tim Hall, in the Headlight Herald “Letters to the Editor” section on July 1, 2020. The fee structure for the SDC’s is defined in Resolution 2015-06, Section 3, which indicates the interest rates to be charged for all SDC’s depending on the term of the proposed loan. In all cases, the interest rates are based upon a certain percentage over the PRIME RATE at the time. You don’t have to take my word for this. You can verify this as truth by going to the City of Garibaldi official website www.ci.garibaldi.or.us. Under the tab, “Government”, slide over to the city council list and click on Resolutions. The city’s resolutions are listed there per year.
Carl Kopacek, a retired certified public accountant and resident of Garibaldi, has brought before the City Council on numerous occasions, the fact that Paul Daniels was given an SDC agreement that disregards the terms of Section 3 of Resolution 2015-06. Essentially, Mr. Daniels was given a straight 2 percent financing agreement (a loan from the city) for SDC’s over a 30-year duration. This results in an underpayment to the city of over $140,000 in interest. The city is providing Mr. Daniels a loan at a rate that no bank would provide at an unreasonable duration. You are paying taxes into the system, and the city is using that money to fund Mr. Daniels’ loan. The City Council has thus far refused to acknowledge this error and has taken no action to correct it.
On July 20, 2020, Mayor Judy Riggs, sent Carl Kopacek an email indicating Paul Daniels wanted to meet with him regarding his concerns about this SDC issue and gave him Daniels’ email address. Carl contacted Mr. Daniels, but emphatically refused to meet with him in private despite Mr. Daniels’ insistence. Most disturbingly during their exchanges, Mr. Daniels stated, “I’m willing to meet with you and work on a deal, you have an agenda and I have an agenda let’s find out what that is and if there is any compatibility then we could make it an agenda item for the city council.” If anyone doubts this exchange to be true, you can contact me. I have copies of all the emails.
I have two concerns here. Firstly, the mayor is acknowledging there is an SDC issue to be addressed by attempting a facilitation between the two parties, however, instead of providing leadership and taking an official stand on the issue, she is handing it over to the one person who is in conflict of interest. Secondly, Mr. Daniels approach to Mr. Kopacek sounds very much like bribery, a payoff to be negotiated. In which case, the mayor is complicit.
Mark Payne
Garibaldi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.