I was glad to see in the latest issue of “The Roseburg Beacon” that Timber Unity has planned a Protest on 02/06. It will be at the Capitol Building. Then I noticed that it would be on a Thursday. Whoa! How can the loggers, truckers, and their employees afford to lose a day of production, lost profits and wages?
Then I recalled that Governor Brown and her Liberal Majority had revived their “Global Warming” inspired legislation. Rules and restrictions that if adopted will cripple our industries and cost thousands of jobs. it could have been passed at the last Legislative Session. But our Republican Minority had the courage to walk out and prevent a vote, In spite of Brown’s ordering the OSP to hunt them down and bring them back to the Capital. Bullying? This brings back sad memories of Lavoy Finicum at a roadblock on the road between Burns and John Day. A dark day in our State’s History.
I now believe the answer to my question is: How can we afford not to attend the Protest? Our industries, jobs, the right to earn a living, and the economic future of our State is hanging in the balance. If you want to help prevent this financial disaster please go to Salem 02/06 and voice your disapproval of these destructive concepts. The future of our economy depends on it! Peaceful Protests are still permitted in the USA as far as I know,
May God Bless America, President Trump, the State of Oregon and it’s citizens.
Norm Neal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.