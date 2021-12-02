I was wondering why no one is telling people about the life long side effects of getting these so called vaccines for covid. The life long side effects are worse than getting covid itself. Why doesnt anyone ever write stories on that. Or better yet why our court system and DA are so corrupt and our DA Bill Porter has all these past charges and stuff for bribery and all sorts of things but yet he is still our DA. I mean come on write about something the community has been complaining about.
Now they are giving this vaccine to our children in schools because no one is educating them on what it can do to you and your immune system to where you wont even be able to fight off a common cold and youll probably die from that. There has to be a reason that most cops and medical staff around Oregon refuse and quit there jobs because they will not take that vaccine. Doesnt anyone find it kind of odd.
-Stephanie Fitch, Tillamook
