I’m trying to make an informed decision on the race for House of Representatives District 32 between Suzanne Weber and Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen and read about Weber.
Several weeks ago I got a mailer from Boothe-Schmidt’s campaign stating without detail that Weber had supported organizations that seek to limit women’s access to abortion. This concerned me. I believe women should have the right to make their own decisions about their body and health care.
I visited Weber’s website to find out her views. There is little on the site about where she stands on the issues, so I contacted her campaign via the website asking about her position on abortion. No response.
Then I received a mailer from Weber’s daughter stating that her mother’s views on women’s healthcare had been misrepresented in Boothe-Schmidt’s campaign materials. I reached out via the website again, asking for clarification on her position, if her views had been misrepresented. I am still waiting for a response.
I’m a registered Democrat but I will cross the aisle if the candidate is best for the community. I’d sure like an answer from Suzanne Weber.
-Janet Paulson, Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.