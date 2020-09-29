Everyone has been asked to adapt to great changes this year. Parents and students have had to learn and adapt to a very different type of school. None of this is easy. I’ve been teaching online courses at the college level for over a decade, and I can tell you that our k-12 public teachers have been asked to do the impossible. They have been asked to make the transition to comprehensive distance learning in an unreasonably short timeframe and make it sparkle.
In the online classroom, the bulk of the work of teaching is behind the scenes. The amount of prep work that goes into designing systems and designing learning materials is not visible to most of us, but it is a huge undertaking. Under normal circumstances, school districts would take years to carefully study, research, and test the learning systems they would adopt. They would use this time to work out the kinks and design systems that students and families could easily interact with. Our teachers haven’t been given the luxury of time, and as a community we cannot expect the luxury of perfection or of ease.
I want to thank our teachers and administrators and let them know we see them, and we see the hard work they are doing. Thank you! We know you are working long hours. We know you are pushing yourselves to learn new technologies and then explain those technologies to us so that we can understand them, too. We know you love and care for our kids. We love and care for you, too!
Nikki Brown and Jack Mulder
Tillamook
