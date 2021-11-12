While I believe there was positive intent in showing a Halloween celebration in last week’s front page image, I am concerned that there may have been unintended outcomes. The image depicted two individuals decorated as La Catrina for Halloween under the title “Evil Lurks.” Día de los Muertos is not a “scary” or “spooky” holiday as the title “Evil Lurks” implies. It is a holiday to honor loved ones who have passed on and celebrate their lives by telling stories about them and eating and drinking foods they may have liked.
I am not Latina, but what I understand from my Latino and Latina friends and coworkers is that it can be offensive to see others dressed up in Día de los Muertos costumes for Halloween. Halloween and Día de los Muertos are two different holidays with different purposes. Halloween has Celtic origins, with the intent to dress up to ward off ghosts. It has since become a fun way to wear a costume, eat candy, and have parties. Día de los Muertos dates back to the Aztecs who created altars to nourish and honor loved ones who passed away. It is a sacred time to reconnect with dead family members on their journey in the afterlife. While I don’t think there was an intention to offend our Latino neighbors, I worry that the image and title could have offended those who celebrated Día de los Muertos on November 1st and 2nd by using its symbolism for a different holiday.
The Headlight Herald is the paper of record for our community. It has the power and responsibility to educate and inform us, and to reflect back to us the whole of our community. I have appreciated the articles in the Herald that highlight the various cultures in Tillamook. I encourage you to seek out and share more of these stories so that we can all learn from each other and appreciate the wonderful diversity in our community.
-Megan Deane-McKenna, Tillamook
