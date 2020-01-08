Thank you Hilary for continuing to follow the Edge Cable/Facebook proposal to land a fiber optic cable in the residential community of Tierra Del Mar. The Tillamook County Commissioners will make a decision regarding “conditional use” of Lot 3200 for the proposal on January 9, 2020.
Local residents have strongly opposed this project from its inception. We have had scant support from local and state legislators. As you might imagine, a community of 200 homes has a mountainous task opposing a 6 Billion dollar company. I personally think that we are being railroaded and bullied!
We have attended many meetings voicing our concerns which include: 1) Facebook’s deviation from process in their application, 2) their assertion that they have met all criteria of conditional use, 3) their claim to be a public utility, 4) their lack of transperancy and communication with local residents, 5) the disregard for local wild life and protective vegetation, 6) their claim that Tierra Del Mar, Lot 3200 is the only available coastal site for a fiber optic cable landing.
We hope that the County Commissioners will carefully weigh their decision and its potential impact on the community of Tierra Del Mar, the county of Tillamook and the state of Oregon.
Marie B. Cook
Tierra Del Mar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.