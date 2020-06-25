Letters to the editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The letter from Catherine Hertler Rockaway was the best explanation of why we should wear a mask that I have seen so far. The masks will be with us a very long time, as we await a vaccine and her letter is a wonderful explanation of why we should all be wearing them.

Patricia Went

Manzanita

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you or have you attended any of the protests in the area?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you or have you attended any of the protests in the area?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.