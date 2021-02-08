There are two concerning articles in the 15 January, 2021 issue of Science regarding herd immunity for the Sars-CoV-2 virus: “Herd immunity by infection is not an option,” on page 230, and “Three-quarters attack rate of SARS-CoV-2 in the Brazilian Amazon during a largely un mitigated epidemic,” by Buss et al on page 288. Indication are the herd immunity threshold is over 90%, with the implication that achieving this level by infection (rather than by vaccination) would result in over 1.5 million deaths in the U.S. These should be read by every concerned about combatting the virus.
-Jon Orloff, Rockaway Beach
