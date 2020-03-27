For some of us the restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus are nothing more than an inconvenience. For others these restrictions threaten their very livelihood. Restaurant and coffee shop owners and workers are in this latter category. One small way in which we can help these neighbors is to continue to patronize those that offer a takeout service.
John Rogan
Tillamook
