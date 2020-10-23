I’ve been paying attention to the candidates running for Wheeler office. All are good people. The waterfront development has been the biggest issue here in Wheeler, and a large number of citizens have given testimony saying they think it is too big, with too many unknowns for our small bay community. We all share the beauty of our waterfront, and building and riparian setbacks should preserve our natural environment, not set a precedent for continued crowding of the bay. It’s what we all love and why visitors come here to this very special place.
Watching how current leaders have voted on this issue, personally, I feel it’s time for a change, and I’d like to see Council members and a Mayor who show they will take residents’ voices seriously in their decision making. So I will be voting for the three candidates with their names on the signs that say “Wheeler Vision,” and ‘in support of community voices,” Doug Honeycutt, Mike Glowa, and Gordon Taylor.
For each of us here in Wheeler, our vote is our vote. For me, our voices are our voices too, and I’d like them heard and respected by our leadership. Please consider voting for Doug Honeycutt for mayor, and Gordon Taylor and Mike Glowa for City Council. I think John Lawrence is a good man, and he’s running too, but there are only two seats for 4 city council candidates, and I want to vote for candidates whose campaign messages, campaign signs, and testimony ALL agree, saying leaders should be listening to all citizens, and that if elected they will honor the Wheeler Vision that community members participated in writing to help guide them.
Thanks for your time, and whether you agree with me or not, I’m glad to have you as a neighbor.
Sandy Douma
Wheeler
