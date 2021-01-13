We hope you all enjoyed the holiday season. Time with family and friends, even via phone or computer, seems even more important during these difficult and unusual times. Here’s to a better and prosperous 2021!
We will not have our regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. However, your chamber is hard at work for 2021. We will continue regular monthly meetings, via Zoom for now, beginning Tuesday, February 2. We hope to bring programs of interest and benefit to all of South Tillamook County including a visit with the county’s new library director, Geri Godber; discussions with health authorities; a visit with the new South County Destination Manager, Brook Wintergreen; a continuing conversation about beach access, parking and vehicles on the beach; a visit with our new sheriff, Josh Brown; updates from the Oregon Legislature; a conversation with our new county commissioner, Erin Skaar; a program and discussion about banking and internet fraud and protections for your business; and much, much more. Program details and a link to Zoom will follow.
Here are some of the projects we are working on for 2021.
1. We will soon have chamber officers and board in place for 2021.
2. Your chamber will announce the recipients of our annual awards for 2020: Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
3. There will NOT be a Birding & Blues event for spring 2021. Simply too much uncertainty and not enough time to put it all together, including speakers from out of the area. Bigger and better in 2022 we all hope!
4. Along with others in our community including the Dorymen’s Association, we are planning for both the traditional Clover’s Day and Dory Days events. While there are many unknowns, we hope to have the long-time events one way or another. Stay tuned.
5. Your chamber has moved its office to the Kiawanda Community Center. We’ll be open for business when the KCC is able to open to the public with normal hours. We’re also working on purchasing a new state of the art sound and video system for the KCC to be available to all users of the KCC facility.
6. The fireworks contract is in place for July 4 and the deposit has been paid. Look for a huge display on the beach on July 4, 2021.
7. Your chamber is working with Sally Rissel and others on improvements to Cloverdale. Sally is heading a group working with the Tillamook County Historical Society to add signage and other significant additions to Cloverdale. As some of you may recall, your chamber pays the monthly cost of streetlights in both Cloverdale and Hebo. Stay tuned for more information on those communities as well.
For the Chamber,
Doug Olson
