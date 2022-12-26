With another election behind us, citizens of Garibaldi have made their voices and votes heard. We have re-elected Mayor Tim Hall to another term and elected two new city councilors in Linda Bade and Norman ‘Bud’ Shattuck. Congratulations to them all.
On the other hand, the outgoing councilors Laurie Wandell and Whitey Forsman and along with councilor Judy Riggs who ran for mayor apparently decided they weren’t happy with the final vote count. At the November city council meeting after the election, the three councilors all called late in the day and had an excuse not to be able to attend, hence the city could not conduct important business as a quorum is required. This affected the city staff, Sheriff’s Dept., and citizens that wanted to attend the meeting. This was apparently by design, as the December council meeting was set to convene, councilor Forsman called earlier and said he was out of town and may not make it back in time for the meeting. While the city staff, Sheriff’s Dept., and the citizens waited for 20 minutes for the meeting to start NOTHING was heard from councilors Wandell or Riggs! The meeting could not be conducted due to the required quorum, the mayor cancelled to meeting. This is totally unprofessional. This was a slap in the face to the city and the citizens of Garibaldi. These two councilors were being vengeful and obviously did not care who they hurt. Now, Judy Riggs who lost her election to Tim Hall for mayor is still required to fulfill her duties as a councilor on the newly elected city council. I am calling for her immediate resignation for her remaining term as a city councilor for the city of Garibaldi. She has indicated she is not interested in the betterment of the city and told the citizens of Garibaldi they are not important.
