I want to thank the Headlight Herald for its recent regular coverage of the discussions and decisions at City Council meetings in Tillamook County.
Will Chappell has done an excellent job of summarizing the meetings. It is a real service to the community to provide this kind of information as local governments impact our lives in very concrete ways and there are few ways to get the word out about what they are doing.
