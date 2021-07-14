I emailed the Tillamook School Board members and did not receive an answer. Perhaps the email did not go through.
I have 2 simple questions? Has the Tillamook School district adopted the State’s CRT curriculum? If the answer is yes, could I obtain an electronic copy to review? When my children were in school I spent 8 years serving on the local school board and reviewing the curriculum was a priority then and it should be a priority for parents of school age children now. Feel free to respond to my email (dickrenoud@yahoo.com)
Rintha Renoud
Pacific City
